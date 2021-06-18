Work on County Road 118 in the City of Monticello and Monticello Township between School Blvd. and County State Aid Highway 37 is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 21st. The prime contractor on this project is Duininck Inc, Prinsburg MN. During construction, the project will be closed to thru traffic, which will be directed to use posted detour routes. There will be three separate detour routes depending on the stage of work. Access will be maintained to residents that live along the corridor.
The initial detour route will be the stage 2 detour route (click on the link below for the detour route map).
The project is approximately 1.8 miles in length and will include both an urban (curb & gutter) and rural design. The urban design portion will be in the northern part of the project, in the city of Monticello, and will have two 12-foot wide bituminous travel lanes, center left and right turn lanes, and a separated recreational trail on the east side of the highway (which will be owned and maintained by the city of Monticello). The project will also include intersection improvements at Highway 18 (Jason Avenue)/School Boulevard/CR 118 (Fenning Avenue NE) intersection and the CR 118 & County Highway 37 intersection.
Privately-owned utility changes will be taking place throughout the project. This work will be performed by the individual private utility companies or crews they hire directly at the same time as the County project. Some of this work may begin before the road closure.
