Cornerstone Cafe facing suspension of liquor license from second state agency

The Cornerstone Cafe in Monticello is facing more trouble for violating the State of Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions.
A day after the state attorney general's office filed a lawsuit against the Cornerstone Cafe for opening for the inside consumption of food, the restaurant was notified Saturday, Dec. 19 that is facing the suspension of its liquor license.
Tricambra Foods, Inc, which does business as Cornerstone Cafe & Catering, was informed by the the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (AGED) that the agency intends to suspend its liquor license for 60 days for violating Gov. Tim Walz's executive order 20-99 by serving alcohol inside the restaurant during the State's four-week dial back to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The suspension is not effective until representatives of Tricambra Foods, Inc. have a hearing before the Office of Administrative Hearings, according to the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement office.
The company faces the liquor license suspension after an AGED agent observed the restaurant in violation of the Governor's executive order.
AGED was notified that on December 16, 2020, that Minnesota Attorney General’s Office investigators observed the Cornerstone open for business. AGED received information that Cornerstone again opened for business on December 17.
In the afternoon of December 18, an AGED agent visited the Cornerstone Cafe and found that the restaurant was again open in violation of the Governor's executive order. The agent ordered and was served a beer in violation of EO-99, according to the AGED. While leaving, the agent observed a number of patrons inside and a line of people waiting to be seated, the agency stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.