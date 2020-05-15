Monticello, MN - Copperhead Industries is excited to announce that their exclusive interview on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® featuring president, Jeff Atwood, will stream LIVESunday, May 17, 2020 and Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:00pm ET / PT. During the interview, Atwood sits down with business mogul Kathy Ireland to discuss the company’s solutions in utility detection and protection for underground construction, and how they’ve since expanded their solutions. With an 8:00pm prime time stream on each U.S. coast each day, there will be 4 opportunities to watch!
Headquartered in Monticello, MN, Copperhead Industries originally introduced their copper-clad steel tracer wire to the underground construction industry in 2004. Since that time, they’ve grown to disrupt the water/wastewater, gas, and telecommunication industries as well. Since copper-clad steel is a bimetallic product that combines the mechanical strength of steel with the conductivity and corrosion resistance of copper, their breakthrough innovation proved not only strong, but conductive.
With every component manufactured in the USA and designed with American quality and ingenuity, Copperhead’s Complete Utility Locating System™ protects valuable underground infrastructure by making it easier to locate. “It’s a long time that utilities have been going in the ground, so a lot of different materials have been used. If you look back ten, fifteen years and earlier when pipes were installed, tracer wire has been installed with it.”, states Atwood.
Atwood goes on in the interview to explain that with their solution, before all of the utilities are buried, the tracer wire is brought to the surface so that a locate operator (after the construction projects are done) can put a signal on the tracer wire that emits an electromagnetic field. The receiver that the operator has on the surface then picks up that electromagnetic field and gives the operator a tone, allowing them to mark where the utility is. With Copperhead Industries’ copper-clad steel tracer wire, the signal is transmitted the same way as solid copper, but with a stronger, more reliable and cost effective approach.
To learn more about Copperhead Industries, check out their full interview this Sunday, May 17, 2020 and Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:00pm ET / PT during the LIVE stream of this week’s episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® ! Stay tuned on Copperhead’s social media channels and be sure to visit the upcoming episodes page on the Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® website for a sneak peek of the interview!
Streaming Link: https://worldwidebusinesswithkathyireland.com/live/
