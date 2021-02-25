A major player in the fastener industry with roots in Monticello has been recognized as the recipient of the Minnesota Family Business of the Year award.
Ramsey-based B&F Fastener Supply, founded by Loren and Barb O’Brien of Monticello, was the recipient of the prestigious award. The second generation of O’Briens to lead the company, daughters Nicole Baltes and Aryn Young and son JJ O’Brien, were raised in Monticello where Loren and Barb O’Brien still reside.
In 1988 B&F Fastener Supply was founded as an industrial and construction supply distributorship by Loren O’Brien and the late Steve Johnson in a small 70,000 square-foot shop in Minneapolis.
Thirty-three years later, B&F Fastener Supply has more than 200 employees at 14 locations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska.
“We have a large footprint in the market. We never thought we’d be what we are today,” said Aryn Young, a member of the O’Brien family and marketing director of B&F Fastener Supply.
And while the company is now spread across the Midwest, it hasn’t lost sight of its foundation: Not only is B&F Fastener a business run and operated by a local family- it’s a business that treats each employee and customer as if its family.
Today, the B&F name also represents a family of three businesses- or divisions. In addition to B&F Fastener Supply, the O’Brien family-led business interests include B&F Custom Machining, B&F Custom Packaging, and B&F Inventory Management. All the businesses are housed under one roof at the B&F corporate headquarters at 7100 Sunwood Drive NW in Ramsey.
B&F Fastener Supply’s sought the Minnesota Family Business of the Year award, presented by Twin Cities Business Journal, because it was the right time in the midst of a challenging 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Receiving the honor in 2020, with all the challenges businesses faced through out the COVID-19 pandemic, had special meaning, said Ryan Shaw, executive vice-president of sales for B&F Fastener Supply.
Added Young, “We had the right story to tell.”
“While 2020 was a struggle, we had no layoffs,” Young said.
B&F Fastener Supply was able to stay committed to its employees and stay committed to its customers- the two groups that are important members of the B&F Fastener Supply family, Aryn Young said. Throughout the pandemic, B&F Fastener Supply, the O’Brien family, and the company’s leadership team also remained focused on understanding its position as a business, understanding its history, and understanding the culture those within the company were raised in, Young said.
“We’ve been able to surround our customers with members of our team,” Young said.
B&F Fastener Supply team members and the company’s customers have been afforded the ability to get to know each other- and stick with each other through good times and times filled with challenges.
“We have been able to use our resources to help our customers grow,” Young said.
Young said she and her family are honored to have been recognized as a leader among Minnesota’s family businesses and looks forward to business success in the future.
What B&F Fastener Supply has done over the past 30 years has worked- and worked successfully, she said. “We are stable and here to stay,” Young said.
