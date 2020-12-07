Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Avenue NE, Monticello, will present a Live Nativity on Saturday, December 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.
This drive-through event will tell the story of Christ’s birth in five scenes including the holy family, shepherds and animals, including donkeys, llamas, sheep, goats and even chickens.
The actors will be masked and safely distanced from the vehicles.
Those who come are invited to bring a birthday-focused or other donation for the Monticello Help Center.
In celebration of the birth of Jesus, the church will assemble “Birthday Bags” containing donated cake mix, frosting, candles, paper plates, napkins and other items for a child’s birthday party. The church is located on Monti Hill just below the water tower. Look for the lighted electronic sign.
All are welcome to this first drive-through community enactment of the Christmas story.
