Thank you for printing Glenn Mollette’s opinion piece which explains white privilege so explicitly. Like Southern Baptist Pastor Mollette, I too am an older white American. I have never been arrested or been unexpectedly been stopped by the police. Pastor Mollette totally ignores the experiences of many Americans who do not have the advantages that he and I had of growing up white and male.
The Monticello Times will serve its readers better by perhaps soliciting an opinion piece from someone like WNBA all-star Maya Moore who gave up two seasons to seek justice for an innocent black man who served 22 years for a crime he did not commit. A southern pastor’s opinion about white privilege does not reflect the experiences of far too many Americans including our diverse family.
Pastor Mollette’s shares his opinion that “if you want to avoid them(police officers), don’t break the law.” A quick overview of the Innocence Project )http.//innocenceprject.org) shows that this strategy does not work for a significant number of Americans. The experiences of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, and Ahmaud Arbery clearly demonstrate that the experiences of black Americans who have not broken the law many times has ended tragically.
I look forward to reading future opinion pieces in the Monticello Times that address these critical issues impacting our community.
Steve Larson,
Monticello
