Coborn’s, Inc., which has grocery stores in Big Lake, Clearwater and Albertville, is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). To ensure that all Americans have equal and adequate access, the HHS announced the U.S. Government’s partnerships with large chain pharmacies and networks that also represent independent pharmacies and regional chains.
Through the partnership with network administrators, independent pharmacies and regional chains will also be part of the federal pharmacy program further increasing access to the vaccine across the country, particularly in underserved areas.
Coborn’s Pharmacy is a participant in this program hosting clinics for Minnesota residents.
“The entire Coborn’s team is honored to be on the leading edge of providing the COVID vaccine to members of our communities,” said Jason Miller, Pharmacy Clinical Program Manager. “We strongly recommend that EVERYONE receive the COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible to receive it.”
Coborn’s pharmacies will be offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines publicly to individuals 65 and older at their 20 select Minnesota pharmacy locations. Individuals who are interested in receiving a first dose of the COVID vaccine are being asked to schedule their appointment at www.coborns.com/covid19. Clinics will open to the public on March 10th with subsequent dates following. Appointments are expected to fill quickly and can be made based on eligibility and times available.
The vaccine will be administered at no cost to patients.
