Coborn’s, Inc., in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is taking measures to prepare for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination once it is approved and available for distribution. With public health driving this initiative, all Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace pharmacy locations will be prioritizing the availability of this immunization to its customers.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, (HHS) will team up with all Coborn’s, Inc. pharmacies to provide adequate and equal availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to other pharmacy partnerships, the HHS will provide Coborn’s, Inc. pharmacies with a direct allocation to support the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering this vaccine at no cost to the patient. Providing this service free-of-charge will ensure that swift and efficient administration of the vaccine will be available to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace pharmacies continue fervent efforts in the care for customer health. “Guests can be assured that once the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed, our pharmacy staff will partake in the necessary training to ensure the safe administration of the vaccine, as well as educating our patients about the process,” said Lynn Young, Director of Pharmacy Operations for Coborn’s, Inc. “We continue to offer a wide range of pharmacy services that include flu and other routine vaccinations, health screenings and prescription medication needs. Our pharmacists are trained to be vaccine administrators and have become trusted professionals in our communities,” Young said.
Coborn’s continues efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 virus with continued safe cleaning and sanitation measures that include mandatory masks for store employees, continued reminders to guests to wear masks while in the store, plexiglass shielding at checkout and service cases, frequent cleaning of surfaces and high contact areas, social distancing practices, special senior shopping hours and hand sanitization stations made available to all guests.
“With a vaccination release forthcoming, we will share available information with all our customers and the communities we serve regarding timing and distribution once that detail is finalized and available,” said Dennis Host, Vice President of Marketing for Coborn’s, Inc. He added, “Our pharmacies have a broad reach in our communities. They can be assured that their health, privacy and resource availability are our top priority.”
