Coborn’s, Inc. is excited to announce the grand opening of a brand-new store located at 630 Ryan’s Way, Buffalo, MN. This store marks the 60th grocery store and its 29th Coborn’s supermarket in the company’s retail portfolio. The company recently completed significant updates at its Coborn’s location in Park Rapids and has several other locations currently being updated. This is the company’s newest ground-up construction project since opening a new Coborn’s Marketplace in Otsego in 2020.
The company has remodeled several other Coborn’s stores in Minnesota to this format, including most recently, stores in Park Rapids, Princeton, Sauk Rapids, New Prague and Clearwater.
