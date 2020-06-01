Local businesses are essential contributors to a vibrant community. While we have seen first-hand the creativity and resilience of businesses in Monticello, city officials and staff remain committed to taking action and providing support to companies during the pandemic.
As economic challenges deepened this spring, the city sought input from community business leaders to learn more about how to best address the needs specific to our area. As the crisis across the state has evolved, city leaders have actively adapted their efforts to meet the changing needs of local companies.
Initially, as many businesses were required to close or alter their services, the city reduced restrictions and fees for temporary signs to help businesses promote changes to their services.
In addition, City Council authorized pro-rating the annual fees for liquor licenses and massage therapy licenses in an effort to reduce the burden on businesses required to close for an extended period during the pandemic.
Next, as the state began to phase a safe reopening for restaurants, bars, and other similar businesses, the City Council authorized temporary changes to allow businesses a streamlined process for adjusting their services to the new guidelines. They approved waiving several permit fees to help businesses meet requirements without additional costs from the city.
The council also temporarily suspended several ordinance requirements and amended existing liquor licenses to make it possible for local restaurants and bars to create or expand an outdoor dining area. The remaining requirements for an application and inspection are there to ensure public safety and should not inhibit a business’s ability to provide service.
While these ordinance and zoning requirements are established with good reason during normal conditions, we understand the demand of businesses needing to even partially reopen after an extended closure.
Finally, in addition to important steps taken by the City Council, the Monticello EDA authorized development of a temporary emergency grant program supporting small businesses in response to COVID-19 impacts. Eligible businesses will be able to qualify for one-time grants of up to $5,000 to help navigate their immediate needs.
Going forward, city officials will continue to listen to local businesses and work creatively with them to implement programs and services supporting companies during these difficult times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.