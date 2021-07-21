More than 50% of the state of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought conditions, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has determined the state is in a drought warning phase. Now the DNR is calling on local communities to conserve and help protect local water supplies.
A significant portion of Monticello’s water supply goes toward lawn watering. Residents and businesses in the community can do their part to conserve by following the City’s ordinance. It states homes and businesses may only water their lawn on odd or even days. If your address ends in an odd number, you are allowed to water on odd numbered days. If your address ends in an even number, you are allowed to water on even numbered days. The City will be strictly enforcing these regulations.
In addition to this ordinance, lawn watering is currently prohibited during the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fines of up to $100 per violation will be imposed for lawn watering violations.
During the drought response, the City will continue to authorize 30-day permits to water newly seeded or sodded lawns and newly planted trees. Permits can be obtained at Public Works.
Finally, residents are asked to refrain from non-essential water use, including power washing buildings, car washing, swimming pool filling, etc. Together we can help prevent having to increase the restrictions on water use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.