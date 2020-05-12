Every summer the City of Monticello is proud to offer a variety of outdoor events bringing people together in our parks and community spaces. We know city residents and visitors have come to love these events as much as we do and look forward to them every year.
However, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the city to revise our plans for summer events.
For the health and safety of the public, the City of Monticello will cancel many of our annual favorites, including: Walk & Roll, Music on the Mississippi, the annual fireworks display, and Movie in the Park.
We understand that this will come as a disappointment to many people, but we are committed to following the guidance of health experts and limiting large gatherings of people until we can do so safely.
City staff and our partners are working to find alternate ways to celebrate the summer with you, including a modified Farmers Market, a bike challenge at MontiView Park, and a variety of programming through the MontiArts Initiative. We will continue to announce new ideas and activities as they are finalized. You can find details about these different activities at:
• www.monticellocommunitycenter.com/farmers-market
• www.ci.monticello.mn.us/parks
Until then, we’re optimistically looking forward to bringing back our annual favorites for all of you in the summer of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.