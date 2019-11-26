The Sherburne History Center invites you to come and celebrate the holiday season and Sherburne County’s rich history of Christmas tree farming at our annual Christmas Tree Ornament Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 10:00 am until noon. It features performances by the Land of Lakes Choirboys, Christmas ornament crafts, holiday snacks, and a visit from Santa himself. The event is free, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, call the Sherburne History Center at 763-261-4433 or online at www.sherburnehistorycenter.org

