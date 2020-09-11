A dirt bike rider who attempted to allude Big Lake officers has been arrested for fleeing from an officer on a motor vehicle.
Shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, Officer Tyler Sinclair observed a dirt bike without a rear license plate traveling on Eagle Lake Road N. Officer Sinclair observed the driver to be a white male, wearing a dark grey or black sweatshirt, jeans and boots. As the dirt bike traveled on Eagle Lake Road, the driver accelerated to a speed of 66 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h. zone.
Officer Sinclair activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to catch up to the dirt bike. The dirt bike turned into the Big Lake High School parking lot and then out of the school lot back onto Eagle Lake Road. The dirt bike reached speeds of approximately 100 m.p.h. in the area of Eagle Lake Road and Hiawatha Avenue and the dirt bike was traveling in the southbound lanes heading northbound.
The dirt bike continued on County Road 5 at 100 m.p.h., weaving between the northbound and southbound lanes. As they entered Orrock Township, the dirt bike went into a grassy area, through a chain link fence, and back onto County Road 5. The dirt bike then left the roadway and headed into a group of trees.
Big Lake police officers and Sherburne County deputies set up a perimeter. Shortly thereafter, a male was located and came out with his hands raised. Officer Sinclair identified the male as the one he observed fleeing on the dirt bike. The male was uncooperative, telling officers that he was in his bed and wasn’t fleeing. While speaking with the male, officers smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. He had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech.
The male refused to identify himself, first saying his name was Bill. Eventually, he was identified as Ethan Grimlie-Johnson, age 24 of Becker. Officer Sinclair obtained a search warrant for Grimlie-Johnson’s blood or urine, but he refused to give it.
Grimlie-Johnson submitted to a preliminary breath test at that jail that came back with a blood alcohol level of .124.
Grimlie-Johnson was booked at the Sherburne County jail. Grimlie-Johnson was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Gross Misdemeanor DWI Refusal, and Gross Misdemeanor DWI.
Grimlie-Johnson has two prior DWI convictions from 2017 and 2018.
