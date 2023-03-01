Thanks to ongoing funding support from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA), Senior Community Services (SCS) continues to provide important, non-medical wraparound services to older adults in Wright and Sherburne Counties and help caregivers of older adults prioritize and manage their own wellbeing.

The Senior Community Services’ Household & Outdoor Maintenance (HOME) program provides quality indoor and outdoor home maintenance plus home safety assessments. Paid field workers and volunteers complete minor home repairs, painting, lawn care, snow removal, and housekeeping. 

