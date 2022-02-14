Starting Monday, Feb. 14, updated visitor guidelines will take effect allowing one healthy adult visitor at all CentraCare and Carris Health sites and two adult visitors will be allowed for minor patients. This includes hospitals, clinics and specialty centers.
These new guidelines do not pertain to our long-term care facilities because of different regulations for vulnerable populations.
As COVID-19 case numbers within our communities decline, we are cautiously optimistic these new guidelines will offer patients a balance of safety and family support while receiving care.
Visitors to CentraCare & Carris Health facilities must be healthy and not have symptoms of COVID-19. Visitors should not visit for 10 full days following a positive test for COVID-19 or having a known close contact exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Reminder: Medical-grade masks are required at all facilities. Patients and visitors with non-medical grade masks, including cloth masks, gaiters or bandanas, will be offered a medical-grade mask upon arrival.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we implement these new changes. CentraCare is constantly reviewing our current visitor guidelines to ensure we are meeting patient and employee needs while keeping everyone safe.
