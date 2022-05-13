When someone has a stroke, it is a life-changing event and a leading cause of serious long-term disability. May is American Stroke Month, an opportunity to bring awareness to a disease that is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.
Stroke is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. Strokes occur when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and vital nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures. When this occurs, part of the brain is deprived of blood and oxygen, destroying millions of valuable cells within minutes.
CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital treats the most strokes of any hospital in Minnesota. We are fortunate to have the largest comprehensive stroke program in Minnesota at the CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center. That allows us to treat both small and complex strokes. By having 24-hour staffing and Telestroke services, CentraCare can get the right care to those in-need across the region.
To raise awareness about stroke disease, CentraCare will partner with community organizations for two events:
Strides for Stroke – CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center is joining other cities across Minnesota to take a walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud. Organized by the Minnesota Stroke Association, this annual event honors stroke survivors, raises stroke awareness and helps fund programs that benefit Minnesotans who live with the effects of stroke. To sign up for the walk, either in person or virtually, visit https://strokemn.org/stridesforstroke/event/stridesforstroke/
Strike Our Stroke – CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center is teaming up with the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday, June 5, with a 4:05 p.m. game time at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The event will help raise stroke awareness in the community. The first 300 children aged 14 and younger will receive a 26" wooden baseball bat, sponsored by CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center. To purchase tickets, visit www.stcloudrox.com or call 320-240-9798.
Every 45 seconds, an American has a stroke. Getting treatment within 60 minutes can prevent disability and increase your chances of survival.
BE FAST at the first sign of stroke. BE FAST stands for: Balance loss, Eyesight changes, Face weakness, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time to call 911.
Leading a healthy lifestyle, including lowering risks factors like high blood pressure and weight, also can help reduce your stroke risk. For more information about strokes,
visit centracare.com.
