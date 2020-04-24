Effective immediately, all CentraCare and Carris Health facilities, both patient and non-patient buildings, will be implementing universal masking for all employees. Universal masking means any employee entering a CentraCare building must wear a facemask for the entire time they are at work.
CentraCare is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in our communities, along with the availability of masks, and determined this is the time to implement a universal masking approach in order to protect health careworkers and patients from transmission of the disease.
Patients who enter a CentraCare facility will be provided a mask if they exhibit signs and symptoms of a respiratory illness. Well patients are encouraged to wear masks from home.
CentraCare encourages everyone to wear homemade face coverings while in the community. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus might not have symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
“Wearing a mask is one way you can protect others. Even if you feel healthy, a mask can prevent the spread of the virus, because many times people with coronavirus might not have symptoms,” said Dr. George Morris, vice president of performance excellence. Universal masking is being adopted as one strategy of prevention. Social distancing, washing your hands and following the state at home order are other strategies implemented to keep the spread of the coronavirus down and to keep our community healthy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.