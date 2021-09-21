Due to the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in our communities, CentraCare is once again implementing visitor restrictions at several facilities. The restrictions go into effect today, Tuesday, September 21.
One healthy adult visitor will be allowed per patient in CentraCare and Carris Health hospital settings. This visitor must be the same person. This updates our previous policy that allowed two healthy adult visitors. For minor patients, two healthy adult visitors are allowed.
In all other settings, including clinics, the visitor policy remains one healthy adult visitor per adult patient and two healthy adult visitors for minor patients. All visitors must wear masks.
A reminder that at clinics, the visitor policy allows:
- One healthy visitor for adult patients with cognitive, physical or developmental disabilities.
- Two healthy adult visitors for minor patients. Additional minors, besides patient, are not allowed.
These guidelines do not pertain to our long-term care facilities because of different regulations for vulnerable populations.
We understand these changes will have a big impact on patients and their families. We appreciate the support from the community as we implement these changes to keep patients and staff safe.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone 12+ at our CentraCare and Carris Health primary care clinic locations. You can call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to schedule an appointment at a location convenient for you.
