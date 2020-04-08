St. Cloud, Minn. – As a result of preparation for COVID-19, the structure of day to day life has changed. Many of us may be experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety and potentially feeling overwhelmed.
To provide support, CentraCare Behavioral Health is offering video appointments with mental health providers. These visits are available to established or new patients to CentraCare. Video visits provide the opportunity to talk to a behavioral health provider about the challenges people are facing while respecting the importance of social distancing.
"As we approach adapting to change and uncertainty, it is normal for people to feel fear, stress and anxiety in ways they may not have before. It's also possible that pre-existing stressors are exacerbated by all of this. Additionally, stay-at-home distancing guidelines will result in people being more socially isolated than they typically would be," said Ryan Engdahl, PhD, LP, Operations Director of CentraCare Behavioral Health. "The importance of connection, support, and healthy coping is very high right now."
CentraCare Behavioral Health has prepared a team of mental health providers who are available to provide an appointment very quickly, potentially the same or next day. Our hope is to be able to help people work through the changes and stressors that COVID-19 has presented as soon as possible.
Video visits with our team of therapists are available to children and adults and a referral is not needed. Schedule a video visit to address stress, coping, and mental health concerns by calling 320-255-6677. Established patients are encouraged to connect with their care team as well. More information is available on our website.
CentraCare is dedicated to the continued care of all patients who are experiencing a broad range of urgent/emergent care needs. The health and safety of each and every patient continues to be a priority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.