To ensure that patients with chronic conditions get the care they need during the COVID-19 outbreak, CentraCare is now offering video visits.
This action benefits patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer. Patients with current appointments will be contacted to change their in-person appointments to video visits.
“Patients with chronic conditions may also be at a higher risk for COVID-19. With a video visit, we can help patients manage their condition in the safest way possible, by staying at home," said George Morris, MD, Vice President of Performance Excellence.
Patients will continue to meet with their regular provider. Video visits are available to patients of all CentraCare locations.
CentraCare has dedicated additional staff to help patients learn how to use the technology. At this time, video visits are being scheduled for patients with chronic conditions who need to be seen in the next few weeks.
For those who have symptoms of respiratory illness, please do one of the following:
- Visit CentraCare eClinic for online, phone or video visit, 24/7; respiratory screening is free of charge at this time.
- Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak with a nurse, 24/7
This will ensure that you will be directed to the correct source of care.
CentraCare is dedicated to the continued care of all patients who are experiencing a broad range of urgent/emergent care needs. The health and safety of each and every patient continues to be a priority.
