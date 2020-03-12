St. Cloud, Minn. – To protect our patients, families and health care workers during the outbreak of COVID-19, CentraCare will be implementing temporary visitor restrictions to all CentraCare facilities.
Effective immediately, we are no longer allowing visitors at CentraCare hospitals, long-term care facilities, senior housing and sites where individuals are housed in large numbers. After careful consideration, we made this difficult choice because our top priority must be the safety of our patients, staff and communities.
Visitors impacted by this policy include patient family and friends, students, volunteers and non-essential contracted vendors. Exceptions will be made for patient family members under special circumstances such as unstable/critically ill patients, parents of minors and end of life patients.
The visitation restrictions apply to all CentraCare locations.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and CentraCare will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19, as necessary. We understand that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage patients to connect with family members through other forms of communication, such as phone calls and video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices.
If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak with a nurse, 24/7. This will ensure that you will be directed to the correct source of care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.