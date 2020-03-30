To maintain the health of our patients and health care workers, CentraCare – Monticello is limiting access, and screening is taking place at entrances that remain open.
- CentraCare – Monticello’s main hospital entrance is open 24 hours per day
- CentraCare – Monticello Specialty Clinic’s entrance is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CentraCare – Monticello’s Wound Care entrance is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CentraCare – Monticello’s Care Center entrance is limited to preapproved individuals
Staff will conduct screenings by taking temperatures and asking a series of questions. CentraCare will deny access to those who do not pass the screening and are not seeking care. Those in need of respiratory care will receive a mask and will be directed to a designated area.
The only visitors who can enter any CentraCare building are:
- Those for patients at end of life
- Those for patients who are critically ill
- Parent of a minor child
- Legal guardian of an adult with cognitive or developmental disabilities
- Baby delivery/labor support person
- Those for patients who will receive anesthesia or conscious sedation
CentraCare is limiting visitors to one healthy visitor at a time, and visitors who stay from one day to the next must be rescreened daily at one of the designated screening stations. We appreciate the support from the community as we implement these changes. They are needed to keep patients and staff safe and to prevent the further spread of any illness.
