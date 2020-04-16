CentraCare – Monticello is thankful to our communities for coming together to help and support those in need.
We are humbled and moved by the generosity of our local businesses and community members. We are also grateful for the dedication, care and compassion shown by our employees and providers each and every day.
Many of you have asked how you can help support our health care workers during this difficult time. CentraCare – Monticello Foundation created a Feed the Heroes fund for individuals interested in making monetary donations that will be used to purchase meals for our health care workers from our local restaurants who are also struggling at this time.
“The idea for the Feed the Heroes fund came from our community partners,” said Karen Chatterton, CentraCare – Monticello Foundation development officer. “We are so fortunate to live and work in a community that supports each other. I know that donations will bring smiles and encouragement to our committed teams who give their all!”
Visit centracare.com/monticellogives and make a donation to help us feed our dedicated health care heroes. Thank you for your consideration and generosity. We are all in this together!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.