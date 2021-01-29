People age 55+ are invited to sign up to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the senior center. Dinner will be served at noon and features a club wrap, pasta salad, pickle, Valentine dessert, and bottle of water. Door prizes will be given away after dinner, and then people can play Valentine Bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is $6 per person and as with all senior center events, you do have to sign up in advance. So give us a call at 763-295-2000 – we’d love to see you at the Valentine party!
We would also love to see you at our Tasty Tuesday events. The meals will be safely served in the community center Mississippi Room each Tuesday in February. You do need to sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: February 2—teriyaki chicken, fried rice, egg roll (catered by Chin Yuen); February 9—homemade hamburger vegetable soup, garden salad, dinner roll, crackers; February 16—sloppy jo, beans, chips, pickle; February 23—walking taco, fruit cup.
We will be seeing a lot of people when then come to the center to get help with their tax returns. A limited number of appointments will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting February 16. Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment and it is imperative that you bring all pertinent tax information with you and fill out Intake and other forms in advance. The forms are available now for you to pick up at the senior center. When you come to your appointment, a trained volunteer will scan your tax documents, return them to you and then securely send the information to other tax volunteers who will complete the returns. You will receive a phone call to come and pick up your tax return and sign for permission to efile.
You can participate in a Zoom Travel Show on February 18. You can sign up to come to the center for the virtual session or we can email you the link so you can join in from home. It starts at 10 a.m. Landmark Tours staff will discuss the changes to the travel industry, as well as talk about the group tours they have ready to book for the 2nd half of 2021 and moving into 2022.
Need help setting up Zoom? Just let us know—our HOME Program offers free Tech Support.
What is Tech Support? Glad you asked… If you need help with your smart-phone, tablet, computer, or TV system or want to join in on a Zoom meeting but not sure how, that’s where our Tech Support Program comes in. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with her, you can call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment. Be sure to bring your equipment with you to your appointment. Mary can also connect with you over the phone.
Ali, a nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be at our center on Tuesday, February 9 from 11 a.m. to noon to check peoples’ blood pressures. Please call the center to let us know if you plan on coming over.
Wednesday, February 10 is when the senior center Book Club will be meeting in person at the center. They will meet at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. If you want to join in from your home, let us know and we can email you a Zoom link.
February 10th is also the date of the next Caregiver Support Group get together. Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard will facilitate the meeting, which starts at 1:30 p.m. The group offers both support and education. Please let us know if you plan to attend. Becky is also available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at our center. Please call her to set up a time, 952-746-4028. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
Tuesday is Groundhog Day – will he see his shadow?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.