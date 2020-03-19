The sale of beer wine and spirits has seen an uptick at the city-operated Lake Liquors in Big Lake since March 12.
About 1,000 people are visiting Big Lake's municipal liquor store each day, according to Big Lake City Council Member Scott Zettervall.
But a shortage of liquor store employees brought on by the pressures of the COVID-19 virus is resulting in a reduction of operating hours at Lake Liquors.
During a Wednesday, March 18 emergency meeting of the Big Lake City Council, council members authorized liquor store management to scale back the store's operating hours to eight hours per day Monday through Saturday.
Liquor store manager Greg Zurbey said Thursday, March 19 that those hours would be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The change is being made because the COVID-19 virus has resulted in a staff shortage as liquor store employees scramble to make arrangements for childcare and react to other life changes brought on because of the virus.
"We're trying to protect our staff, provide a public service, generate income, and be safe for our staff and customers," Zurbey said.
Zurbey said the goal is to keep the liquor store open at a time when many municipal liquor stores are closing.
As of Wednesday night, Columbia Heights had closed its three municipal liquor stores; Brooklyn Center had closed its three municipal liquor stores and Buffalo and Elk River had each closed one of their two municipal liquor stores, he said.
"We're trying to find the middle ground," Zurbey said.
Councilmember Scott Zettervall advocated for deviating from the 9-5 operating hours, suggesting instead that the liquor store be open into the early evening, such as 7 p.m. Zettervall said sales reports suggest that there is an uptick in sales in the early evening and those sales should be captured.
But in the end, the City Council put its faith in Zurbey because he best knows the sales trends of his store and is experienced in meeting the demands of his customers.
Also related to Lake Liquors, Big Lake City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt said during the emergency meeting that liquor store patrons are being asked to use debit cards and credit cards when they can in order to limit the use of cash.
"Money is notorious for carrying a lot of germs," Wilfahrt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.