Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.