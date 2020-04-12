2390470F-F678-4805-B94E-895461D9F0C7.jpeg

The Easter Bunny made his way through Monticello neighborhoods on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Bunny gave children standing on Drivings awss as I ting its arrival bags of Easter candy Provided by the Bluestone Grill.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

