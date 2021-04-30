Allina Health’s Buffalo Hospital has been named one of the top 20 small community hospitals in the U.S. as part of the IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals® study. This is the seventh time Buffalo Hospital has been honored in the Top 100 Hospitals List. The study spotlights the best-performing hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.
“Being recognized as one of the top 20 community hospitals in the country is a reflection of the dedication, skill and deep commitment our physicians and staff have to continuously improving health care,” said Kelly Spratt, Buffalo Hospital president. “I am very proud of our team’s commitment to achieving outstanding results in delivering Whole Person Care to the greater Buffalo Community."
Buffalo Hospital is part of Allina Health. The whole health care system has been named to the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems List. This is the second time Allina Health has been recognized as one of the top performing health systems in the U.S.
Overall, the Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals study found that top-performing hospitals in the country achieved better risk-adjusted outcomes while maintaining both a lower average cost per beneficiary and higher profit margin than non-winning peer group hospitals.
