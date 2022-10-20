 Allina Health’s Buffalo Hospital has been awarded the highest quality rating, five stars, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Only 13 hospitals in Minnesota, and 429 in the U.S., earned five-star ratings. Allina Health’s Owatonna and Mercy Hospitals also received 5 star ratings from CMS.

“It is an honor to be recognized by CMS with a 5 star rating for our long-standing dedication to providing the highest quality of care,” said Josh Shepherd, president of Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center. “We are extremely proud of our care teams and this award is a testament to their commitment to continue delivering compassionate, Whole Person Care to the communities we serve.”

