Crews will begin to clear brush and trees along both sides of I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater on Monday, March 15. The work will require shoulder closures along both directions of I-94.
Motorists are asked to watch for crews working in the area, slow down, and obey traffic laws. This work is to prepare the area for infiltration pond construction and road work that will begin later this spring.
MnDOT is committed to the recommended tree removal guidelines set forth by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to minimize potential impacts to northern long-eared bat habitat, which is listed as a threatened species in Minnesota. The recommended timing for tree removal is between Nov. 1 and March 31 to avoid bat pup rearing season, the time of year bats are raising their young. We are adhering to these timing guidelines to:
- Conserve Minnesota’s bat and bird diversity
- Follow the regulations to protect the species under the Endangered Species Act
- Reduce the spread of invasive weeds and tree pests
Cleared trees will be recycled and used for mulch and erosion control throughout the project area. All planned tree and brush removal are occurring on MnDOT’s property. Learn more about MnDOT’s tree guidelines, at mndot.gov/roadsides/vegetation/trees.html.
For more information about this I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project, at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.
Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
