Laughter makes us healthier, relieves stress and anxiety, enhances resilience, and strengthens relationships. This year, the Bounce Back Project’s annual “Wanna Come Out & Play” evening of improv is moving to a pandemic-safe virtual “Stay In & Play” event on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 7 - 8 p.m. Join the Bounce Back Project and Heather Gerard-Peabody from the comfort of your home for an hour of laughter filled with interactive games, comedy, improv, and prizes! Like the Bounce Back Project on Facebook and click on upcoming events for additional information.
“Finding reasons to laugh these days is more important than ever,” said Melissa Pribyl, MSN, RN, Community Health and Wellness Specialist at CentraCare – Monticello. “Join the Bounce Back Project for a night of laughter and fun and invest in your health and well-being!”
The Bounce Back Project promotes health through happiness and is a partnership of CentraCare and Stellis Health.
