Big Lake police officers Chris Hoard and Sam Norlin have completed a valuable public service project.
The officers visited all of Big Lake's places to eat, and compiled a complete list of those that will be open, and how they will continue to provide food in the Big Lake Community.
As Police Chief Joel Scharff says: "Take care, support your friends, neighbors, and community members!"
Here is what officers Hoard and Norlin found...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No. 1 China: is doing phone orders and in person orders, but the sign says they prefer phone orders. Hours are 11am-9pm.
Coborns: Food will be packaged grab and go during modified 6am-8pm business hours. No grill or hot food.
El Loro: Open 11am-5pm, order out only by phone (763-262-0547) or online at Grubhub.
Caseys: As normal, delivery and walk in to order.
Trails: Will do walk in orders 11am-8pm and will take phone orders.
3rd Rail: Order by phone, and curbside hours 11:00 to 9:00.
Pizza Factory: Pick up or delivery as normal.
Russells: 11:00 to 9:00 order by phone, curbside pickup and and a salad bar.
Subway: Online order and takeout during normal business hours
McDonalds: Drive through, curbside, and door dash/delivery with hours as usual.
Dairy Queen: Drive through only with normal business hours
Pizza Pub: As normal for delivery and pickup.
The Grind: Take out, call ahead and curbside during normal business hours, no hang out.
