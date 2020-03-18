COVID TAKE-OUT MT

Big Lake police officers Chris Hoard and Sam Norlin have completed a valuable public service project.

The officers visited all of Big Lake's places to eat, and compiled a complete list of those that will be open, and how they will continue to provide food in the Big Lake Community.

As Police Chief Joel Scharff says: "Take care, support your friends, neighbors, and community members!"

Here is what officers Hoard and Norlin found...

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. 1 China: is doing phone orders and in person orders, but the sign says they prefer phone orders. Hours are 11am-9pm.

Coborns: Food will be packaged grab and go during modified 6am-8pm business hours. No grill or hot food.

El Loro: Open 11am-5pm, order out only by phone (763-262-0547) or online at Grubhub.

Caseys: As normal, delivery and walk in to order.

Trails: Will do walk in orders 11am-8pm and will take phone orders.

3rd Rail: Order by phone, and curbside hours 11:00 to 9:00.

Pizza Factory: Pick up or delivery as normal.

Russells: 11:00 to 9:00 order by phone, curbside pickup and and a salad bar. 

Subway: Online order and takeout during normal business hours

McDonalds: Drive through, curbside, and door dash/delivery with hours as usual.

Dairy Queen: Drive through only with normal business hours

Pizza Pub: As normal for delivery and pickup.

The Grind: Take out, call ahead and curbside during normal business hours, no hang out.

 

