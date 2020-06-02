Join us for Parking Lot Bingo! Yes, bingo in a parking lot. We will be playing in the Monticello Community Center west parking lot on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. starting June 9.
People age 55+ are welcome to play, it’s free, and we will have prizes. We are limiting this activity to 15 cars and you do have to call the center weekly at 763-295-2000 to sign up in advance.
If I am not there to answer, just leave a message. People do need to stay in their cars, and we will direct you where to park. We will provide the bingo cards and will be using a portable PA system. Honk once to have a number repeated and twice if you get bingo. This event will be cancelled if the weather is not cooperating and you can call the center the morning of bingo if it’s questionable. Please keep in mind that there will be no bathroom facilities available. I am excited that I will be able to see some of you again!
I recently was made aware of a great program and here are the details. If you know someone who needs health insurance, please call Project Care thru our Legal Aid program at (320) 253-0121 or email projectcare@mylegalaid.org Help is there for people of all ages who have not had insurance for a while, recently lost coverage, or has coverage but can no longer afford the monthly premiums. There may be free or low-cost coverage available. Project Care is staffed by a team of certified navigators who provide free, one-on-one assistance in finding and enrolling in the health insurance program that is best for the individual and their family. For many families that may be enrolling some family members in Medical Assistance while others are eligible for MinnesotaCare or private plans with Tax Credits to help lower the cost of the monthly premiums. Navigators are taking appointments now. In most cases, they are able to meet with people through virtual meetings or over the phone. Everyone is eligible for help, regardless of income, age, or location. All help is provided at no cost to the consumer. Tell your family members about this great program if you think they could benefit.
AARP made the difficult decision to suspend its Tax Aide Program for the rest of the year due to safety concerns resulting from COVID-19. The seven wonderful Tax Aide volunteers at our center were able to complete tax returns for more than 350 low to moderate-income persons of all ages in our community prior to the program suspension. The Tax Aide volunteers will not be able to complete any more returns and are in the process of contacting those who had appointments scheduled after the program suspension to explain options.
Three May Trivia Contest sheets that were mailed to the senior center had all the answers correct and they were completed by Jeanne Christy, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Tom & Barb Liefert. Jeanne’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. The June Trivia Contest form can be found on the senior center’s Facebook page and people age 55+ are eligible to win. Don’t have Facebook and want to participate? Call the center at 763-295-2000, give me your address, and I will mail you a copy. Maybe you will win the next $10 prize!
You can also find the senior center’s June newsletter on our Facebook page. Or go to the city of Monticello’s website, click on “city services” and then “senior center” to find the newsletter.
You can call the center at 763-295-2000 if you need food or household supplies and are unable to get them. We have been getting more mask requests and volunteers have been adding to our supply at the senior center so I can get one to you. I am at the senior center a few days a week and the others I am working remotely from home. If you call the center and no one answers, please leave a message and I will return your call.
Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
