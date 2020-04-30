Big Lake's summer festival, SpudFest, has been canceled for 2020 has been canceled.

"After careful consideration, it is with a heavy heart that the Big Lake Spud Fest Board has decided to. cancel Spud Fest 2020," the Spud Fest Board announced.

"This decision was made with the health and safety of our participants, vendors, and sponsors in mind," The Spud Fest Board stated.

"We look forward to planning for the return of Big Lake Spud Fest on June24-27 202," the board concluded.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

