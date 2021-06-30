You are the owner of this article.
Big Lake's Iverson and Noble represent at State

Jack Iverson 2 State 2021

Jack Iverson lands in the pit on his second attempt at the State track and field meet on Saturday, June 19. This jump is the attempt that cemented Iverson's third-place finish.

 Jeremy Lagos

Two Big Lake Hornets represented their school at the State track and field meet just about 20 minutes away at St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) High School on Saturday, June 19.

First up was Jack Iverson competing in the long jump, the first field event of the day at 10 a.m. The senior fouled on his first attempt, but his second jump showcased his athleticism. With a distance of 21’7”, he led the first flight and that was the attempt that earned him third in State. He had two more attempts in which he jumped 21’1.25” and fouled again.

Christian Noble State 2021

Christian Noble runs during the 800 meter event at State on Saturday, June 19. 

Later in the day, Christian Noble competed in the 800 meter run. The junior competed admirably. He finished the 800 with a time of 2:01.10 (rounded up from 2:01.92) and finished 13th. He finished the first lap in 59.852 seconds with his second lap around the track in 1:01.239.

