The Big Lake Police Department and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence Thursday morning in the City of Big Lake after receiving a 911 call.
The caller advised that his adult son was at the home and that the son had indicated he had just killed his mother. Officers arriving on scene took one individual into custody without incident.
Upon entering the home, officers located a deceased female. Arrested at the scene was Eric Jordahl, 20. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification from the medical examiner’s office and notification of family members.
Members of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division, Anoka County Crime Lab, and Big Lake Police Department processed the scene.
No additional information about the incident will be released today. All future information about the ongoing investigation will come from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
