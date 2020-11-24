The Big Lake School Board approved a recommendation from Activities Director Logan Midthun to pay the head coaches of winter sports their full salaries whether or not activities resume due to COVID-19. Assistant coaches would receive a pro-rated salary in sports seasons resume after the 4-week pause initiated by Gov. Tim Walz. If sports seasons do not resume, assistant coaches will receive 25 percent of their salaries.

Midthun’s justification for paying head coaches was based on the fact that a head coach’s job is not confined by the start of practice and the end of a season. There is a lot of work behind the scenes that a coach performs, Midthun said. Because there is no revenue coming in from student registrations, the coaching salaries would come from the school district’s general fund.

The measure passed on a 4-1 vote. 

There was discussion about paying head coaches at 50 percent of their salaries to follow a precedent set last spring when sports were put on pause for the entire season.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

