Big Lake voters approve $30M bond referendum

Facilities within the Big Lake School District received a boost Tuesday, Nov. 2 with the passing of a $30 million bond referendum.
The school bond referendum passed 1,011 to 776, according to the Big Lake School District.
“The passage of this $30 million bond referendum will allow us to enact a plan to restore and renew our school facilities for future generations while maintaining fiscal responsibility for our taxpayers,” School District officials said after the results of the bond referendum were announced.
Some of the priorities targeted by referendum proceeds were the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) at Independence Elementary School, district-wide replacement of control systems, the replacement of roofs across the school district buildings, and the dehumidification of high school activity spaces. Traffic safety and parking at Liberty Elementary School was also earmarked as a priority. Improvements to facilities used for career and technical education and special education are also areas of priority, and upgrading media centers to meet the needs of the 21st Century are also projects of high priority within the school district.
“Today our community made a historic decision to restore and renew our current district facilities, School District officials stated on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The successful referendum comes with no increase in taxes to school district taxpayers. That’s because a previous referendum that funded the building of Liberty Elementary School is expiring this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.