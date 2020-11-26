The Big Lake City Council will meet on Monday, November 30 to continue the “Truth in Taxation” Public Input Hearing. This meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
 
The meeting was recessed Wednesday, Nov. 25 because the city proposed tax information did not reach the mailboxes of Big Lake Taxpayers due to a problem with a vendor contracted with Sherburne County, which mails out the tax information.
 
 
