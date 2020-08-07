A Big Lake teen was killed and two sisters injured in a Sunday, Aug. 2 vehicle rollover in Corcoran.
Ayriona Marie Derheim, 17, of Big Lake, who went by “Onna,” died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Oakdale Drive near Jeffery Lane in Corcoran.
A 15-year-old sister was airlifted from the scene by North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries. A 14-year-old sister was treated at the scene and released, according to Corcoran Director of Public Safety Matt Gottschalk.
The truck was east on Oakdale Drive when it left the roadway off the right shoulder and overturned.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office states that Onna Derheim died from penetrating and blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The State Patrol crash reconstruction team is investigating the causes and contributing factors of the accident.
Initial investigation suggests that all three occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts.
Onna, remembered as an outgoing, strong-willed, artistic, smart, confident, kind, loving, fearless” and a risk-taker, attended school at the Wright technical Center in Buffalo, according to her obituary published in the Monticello Times and at www.monticellotimes.com. She also attended school in Becker and Monticello.
Onna is the daughter of Becky Derheim (Jake Heath) of Big Lake, and Dean and Denise Derheim of Monticello.
She enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a love for animals, especially horses.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com. Brad O’Neill of the Crow River News contributed to this report.
