Big Lake honor band bemidji

Members of the Big Lake High School Band recently participated in the honor band at Bemidji State University. Pictured in first row are: Ashley Madison - Trumpet, Jaden Anderson - Trumpet, Victoria Olson - FLute, Elissa Wennblom - Clarinet, Hailey Crowe - Horn & Mason Krause - Trombone. Pictured in the second row are: Erika Werner - Percussion, Gigi De Lorenzo - Tenor Sax, McKenna Peterson - Alto Sax, Avery Hunt - Euphonium, Adam Rempel - Trombone & Noah Hart - Tenor Sax.

Load comments