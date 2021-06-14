The Hornets will be represented by Christian Noble and Jack Iverson at the Minnesota State Track and Field Championship on Saturday, June 19. 

Noble will participate in the boys 800 meter run after finishing sections with a time of 2:01.92. The race is slated for noon on Saturday and he will race in the first lane during the first heat. 

Iverson will be taking place in the boys long jump. He finished sections jumping 20 feet 11.75 inches. The class AA boys long jump is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday. 

