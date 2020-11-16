The City of Big Lake has initiated a Community Brand and Identity Design Project and now we are looking for feedback to help make this project successful! The purpose for this project is to raise awareness of what makes Big Lake a desirable place to live, do business in, and visit. Big Lake has a story to tell and we feel it’s time to figure out what that story entails and who we should share it with! 

Como Lakes Marketing Partners is leading this project and have put together a short survey that the City of Big Lake would like to share with area residents, business owners, and community leaders. Please take a few minutes to give us your feedback and to share the survey below with your customers, volunteers, members, students, staff, social network, etc…

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCVBWMF

Load comments