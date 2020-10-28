Big Lake Superintendent Tim Truebenbach announced at the Oct 22 School Board meeting that Big Lake Schools will likely go to hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students next month based on the higher COVID-19 cases in the county over the last two weeks.
“As our county COVID numbers increase, we have to follow Department of Education learning models. Last week we were at 18, today we’re at 25, Wright County is at 30.5 and Mille Lacs County is at 48.5. We need to be methodical and strategic. And we need time to prepare.”
November 9 and 10 will be planning days for teachers as they prepare to transition to hybrid learning in the elementary schools and anticipate shifting to distance learning in the secondary schools. Students will have no school on those days.
On November 11 the two elementary schools will go to 50 percent capacity but all K-5 students will go to school. Liberty Elementary has already made many of the necessary changes but Independence STEM Elementary needs to work on a few more changes.
The community room where the school board meets will now be used by Independence STEM elementary students. Bus students may have different routes to allow for 50 percent capacity.
Board member Amber Sixberry noted that St. Cloud schools have already moved to distance learning. She asked how prevalent the cases are in Big Lake Schools. Truebenbach indicated they’ve had eight positive cases and 96 students and teachers quarantined due to positive contact with someone with COVID-19.
While Board member Tony Scales supported the training days, he cautioned that we don’t want to “run out of days as we only have five days for the entire year. We need to support our teachers.”
Sixberry added, “We need to keep kids in classroom as long as possible.”
Vision Transportation owners Wayne Hoglund and Rachel Hoglund Klein reported on their efforts to meet decreased capacity on buses. One bus has over 39 students so they will be taking a bus from the high school and moving it to transport elementary students. Klein thanked parents for transporting students when they can. She did note that they need more drivers.
Truebenbach thanked Vision for working so well with the school to find solutions to the challenges they have this year.
High School Assistant Principal Angie Charboneau-Folch and Independence STEM Elementary Assistant Principal Katie Thompson presented the amended attendance language in the student handbook which emphasizes continuous progress of work completed and active engagement of students at 20 hours/week. This includes online students working with Edgenuity instructors. Thompson noted that with elementary students, they try to be flexible as parents often need to help their child. Sherburne County has a Parent Outreach Program to help some families.
Scales thanked them and the teachers for the extra effort they are investing into the students.
Director of Business Services Angie Manuel CPA reported a drop of students to 2963 from the reported 2984 in September, with many of these home-schooling. This compares 3033 last October, a 70 full-time equivalent student drop.
Manuel also reported that Federal Corona Relief Fund (CRF) funds of $766,686 now required them to use 75 percent of the funds by November 1 instead of December 1. Big Lake Schools have used 76 percent as of October 22. Sherburne County awarded the District $85,000 from its CARES funds to support social emotional learning of students.
While the USDA waiver recently extended free breakfast and lunches to all students through June 30, 2021, Manuel encourages families to continue to apply for free and reduced meals through mid-December as it impacts their compensatory funding. Currently the school has 17.5 percent of families qualified while last year they had 25 percent. This could represent a loss of $310,000 to the district for the 2020-21 school year.
