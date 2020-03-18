Students who attend schools in the Big Lake School District won’t be going hungry during the State-mandate school closure.

On Wednesday, March 18, families were given the ability to receive free breakfast and lunches.

Supt. Steve Westerberg said the school district will employ a “grab-and-go” program that will be run out of Big Lake Middle School.

Allen Berg, commications coordinator for the Big Lake School District, said breakfast includes items such as muffins, cereal, yogurt, juice and milk, while lunches will consist of sandwiches, fruit, vegetables, and milk.

School cooks are being brought in to help prepare the grab-and-go food options, Berg said.

Operating from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the drive-up service is free of charge.

According to Westerberg, the school district is also working with Vision Transportation to determine how the two can drop off meals for those who can’t get to the middle school.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments