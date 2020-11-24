The following donations were accepted by the school board: 500 KN95 masks from Paul and Julie Knier valued at $1,000; $4,000 from Spud Fest for community ed youth program scholarships; $60 from Gregg Benditsen (Wells Fargo); $120 from Melissa Calgaro (Wells Fargo); 10 $5 gift certificates from Grind Nutrition; coupons valued at $1,400 from Fourteen Foods- Dairy Queen; $3,453 from the Big Lake gymnastics boosters for gymnastic equipment; and $500 from MinnCo Credit Union.
