The City of Big Lake is limiting access to staff at city hall in light of concerns for public health related to the COVID-19 virus.
All Big Lake city services will continue to be offered, however, some of those services will be offered in ways that differ from the regular day-to-day operations of the city.
At an emergency meeting of the Big Lake City Council on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, the council authorized restricting access at City Hall. More specifically, City Hall will be closed to the public and appointments must be made in advance to meet with city staff.
"There will be no more walk-up traffic," Big Lake City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt said.
Residents and business owners can make an appointment with city staff members if there is something they need to meet face-to-face about, he said. Otherwise, people can access the city's website where there are links to forms for permits, data requests, and other city business.
The decision didn't come easy. It passed on a 3-2 vote with Mayor Mike Wallin casting the deciding vote. Councilmembers Rose Johnson and Seth Hanson voted in favor of the restrictions. Councilmembers Paul Knier and Scott Zettervall voted against them.
Zettervall was vocal in his opposition to the restrictions.
"Closing City Hall and not allowing people to make an appointment in person is an over-reaction in terms of what we know and what is called for by State and Federal government," Zettervall said.
"It sends the wrong message," he said.
Knier favored mailing normal access to staff at City Hall.
"We need some symbolic gesture of normalcy. Remaining open is something I would entertain," Knier said.
The rationale for the decision, Wilfahrt said, is to slow the potential spread of COVID-19 from the public to staff- and vice versa, he said.
"It seems to make sense that if the counter is open, the likelihood of infection is greater," Wilfahrt said.
Wallin suggested he was in favor of erring on the conservative side when it comes to protecting the public.
Wallin said that it might look like the City is going overboard, but at the same time, said he believes people will adjust to the changes at City Hall.
"They just will," Wallin said. "And with the extenuating circumstances going on right now, they will be even more willing to adjust."
Wallin said some might call the changes at City Hall as being restrictive. The Mayor said he calls it being practical.
"Hopefully the clouds will part and the blue sky will be shining again," Wallin said. "I hope and pray that those clouds part soon."
City staff and council also addressed a number of other items.
First was building inspections. Prior to Thursday, March 19, the city's building inspector was given the discretion to postpone building inspections that he did not feel comfortable giving, Wilfahrt said. The City has directed the building inspector to proceed with inspections as long as he feels comfortable performing them, Wilfahrt said.
Other operation items discussed with the council included:
• Assigning public works employees specific trucks and allowing them to take trucks home so there would be no chance of cross contamination between public works employees if someone in the department were to be infected with COVID-19;
• Waiving late fees and holding off on shut-offs for non-payment of water and sewer bills because of an understanding that residents might see unforeseen economic impacts because of the COVID-19 virus;
• A pause has been put on the issuing of event permits and the use of the senior activity space at city hall and the community room near the library has been temporarily curbed;
• The interviewing of candidates for job openings and the hiring of new employees has been put on hold;
• Attendance at city meetings will be held to a maximum of 10 people to adhere with guidelines for public gatherings established ct the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
• Travel by city staff deemed as unnecessary is being discouraged.
• Ways of holding future meetings are being explored with a further emphasis of digital or remote access is being explored;
• At Lake Liquors, hours of operation have been amended to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
"We are doing everything possible to make sure the City run-in some sort of normal fashion," Wallin said.
Added Councilmember Hansen, "We're trying to slow the curve and follow CDC Recommendations. That's all we can do as a government entity."
