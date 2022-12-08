Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan recently appointed Maj. John Donovan, U.S. Army, Retired to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction. “I am thrilled and honored to be serving on such a prominent panel and to be doing such meaningful work for the citizens of Minnesota,” said Donovan.
Donovan is a long-time resident of Central Minnesota. He and his wife moved to the Big Lake area in 2010. Donovan recently received the St. Cloud State University Alumni Service Award for 2022 and the Advocate of the Year Award from the prestigious Faces and Voices of Recovery organization based out of Washington, DC.
“The Advisory Council, along with the recently appointed Addiction and Recovery Director, will provide valuable insight from a variety of perspectives, including those with lived experiences and those from communities that are disproportionately impacted by addiction,” said Governor Walz.
“Minnesota continues to fight against the growing opioids crisis, especially in our Native and Black communities that are disproportionately affected. I am grateful to these community leaders for partnering with our Administration, and with their unique professional and personal experiences, leadership, and dedication to this work, we will be better poised to create more effective solutions,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan.
