Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan recently appointed Maj. John Donovan, U.S. Army, Retired to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction. “I am thrilled and honored to be serving on such a prominent panel and to be doing such meaningful work for the citizens of Minnesota,” said Donovan. 

Donovan is a long-time resident of Central Minnesota. He and his wife moved to the Big Lake area in 2010.  Donovan recently received the St. Cloud State University Alumni Service Award for 2022 and the Advocate of the Year Award from the prestigious Faces and Voices of Recovery organization based out of Washington, DC.   

Tags

Load comments