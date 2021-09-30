Sunday, Sept. 26

• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Felony Narcotic Arrest. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 726 Martin Ave. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested, charges pending.

Saturday, Sept. 25

• 300 Blk Karen Ln. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Fern St./Martin Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 300 Blk Fern St. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect gone upon arrival.

• 129 Henry Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• University Dr. SE/12th Ave SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, Sept. 24

• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, passenger issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 655 Norwood Ln. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 100 Blk Euclid Ave. – Vandalism done to vehicle. Investigation ongoing.

• 121 Euclid Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Eagle Lake Rd./Glenwood Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Thursday, Sept. 23

• 100 Blk Euclid Ct. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 5300 Blk Edinburgh Way - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

• 40 Blk Lake St. S. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Iminical to Public Safety, charges pending.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

• Hwy 10/165th Ave. SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 711 Rose Dr. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 100 Blk Addison Way - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 20400 Blk Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/190th Ave. NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Sept. 20

• 600 Blk Red Oak Dr. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.

• 711 Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• CR 43/Minnesota Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

