Sunday, Sept. 26
• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Felony Narcotic Arrest. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 726 Martin Ave. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested, charges pending.
Saturday, Sept. 25
• 300 Blk Karen Ln. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Fern St./Martin Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 300 Blk Fern St. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect gone upon arrival.
• 129 Henry Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• University Dr. SE/12th Ave SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Sept. 24
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, passenger issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 655 Norwood Ln. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 100 Blk Euclid Ave. – Vandalism done to vehicle. Investigation ongoing.
• 121 Euclid Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Eagle Lake Rd./Glenwood Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday, Sept. 23
• 100 Blk Euclid Ct. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 5300 Blk Edinburgh Way - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• 40 Blk Lake St. S. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Iminical to Public Safety, charges pending.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• Hwy 10/165th Ave. SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 711 Rose Dr. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 100 Blk Addison Way - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 20400 Blk Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/190th Ave. NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Sept. 20
• 600 Blk Red Oak Dr. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• 711 Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• CR 43/Minnesota Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
